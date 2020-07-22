TSA finds rifle, ammunition in checked bag at N.J. airport

NEWARK, N.J. (CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says its officers discovered a semi-automatic rifle hidden inside a checked bag at a New Jersey airport.

According to the agency, the rifle was found as officers screened checked baggage at the Newark Liberty International airport.

It had with it a high-powered magazine and three other magazines, one of them fully loaded. Four boxes of hollow-point bullets and two boxes of rifle ammunition were also found.

According to the TSA, the weapon and ammunition had been “artfully concealed” in the lining of a suitcase.

The TSA alerted the Port Authority police.

They tracked down the passenger and his companion. They were arrested and the weapon was confiscated.

