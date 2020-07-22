Advertisement

Sun-filled, pleasant days ahead with more hot and humid conditions this weekend

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cold front moved through the Stateline earlier Wednesday. Behind it leaves Canadian dry air and high pressure in place which means more comfortable and pleasant days are ahead in the region. But this pattern will only be temporary. Get your outdoor yard work done while the temperatures are more pleasant.

Get outside to do any outdoor chores as temperatures will be comfortable.
Get outside to do any outdoor chores as temperatures will be comfortable.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Mostly sunny skies will be around Thursday through Sunday with a gradual temperature and humidity increase each day. Thursday calls for a high of 81°, which is 2° below normal before 87° on Friday and a bit more humidity as well. Temperatures back in the 90s return on Saturday and this is where humidity levels will be at their peak.

Heat and humidity will return but they won't last.
Heat and humidity will return but they won't last.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heat Index values Saturday will be in the upper 90s to near 100° and they will go even further up from there. On Sunday, Heat Index values are likely to surpass 100° throughout most of the Stateline on Saturday. There is also a very small isolated rain chance Sunday. This continues the trend of very hot weekend in July 2020, as each of the weekends this month has had 90° somewhere in there. But there is some welcome news, this heat and humidity looks to be short lived.

Another hot July 2020 weekend is in store.
Another hot July 2020 weekend is in store.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Computer forecast models are eyeing a cold front to move through the region Monday which gives the region its best and most widespread rain chances of the next week. Following it, more pleasant temperatures and another break from the humidity are in store for this time next week.

The heat and humidity look to be brief.
The heat and humidity look to be brief.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The heat and humidity look to be brief.
The heat and humidity look to be brief.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Clearing Skies with Less Humidity

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
Clearing skies with less humidity.

Forecast

A few seasonably comfortable days ahead, heat and humidity returns this weekend

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The widespread cloud cover that was in the skies Tuesday kept our temperatures below normal once again. Rockford was only one of three places in the Stateline that hit 80° or higher Tuesday. Following the early evening showers, clearing will take place overnight and a couple pleasant weather days lie ahead. However, these conditions will not last long.

Forecast

Thunderstorm Threat by Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Aaron's morning forecast during sunrise from the Rock River.

Forecast

Ethan's Monday Forecast -- 7/20/2020

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

A few seasonable days in the Stateline ahead, storms a decent bet Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Give your air conditioners a break when possible over the next few days as our temperatures will mostly be near or slightly below normal. While this will be around, storm chances are on the rise especially Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of these could pack a small severe threat.

Forecast

Less humidity with a good deal of Sunshine

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Less humidity to start the week.

Forecast

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 7/19/2020

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT

Forecast

A few cooler days are ahead but they won’t last in long term

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The heat and humidity are gone, for now. The majority of this upcoming week comes with a few rain chances and some cooler temperatures. However, this won’t last for very long.

Forecast

Storms, some severe, possible overnight into early Sunday

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
After a scorcher of a Saturday throughout the Stateline, where many spots for several hour had peak heat indices above 100°, we are tracking an approaching cold front that brings the threat of showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast

Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 7/18/2020

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT