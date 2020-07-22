Sun-filled, pleasant days ahead with more hot and humid conditions this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cold front moved through the Stateline earlier Wednesday. Behind it leaves Canadian dry air and high pressure in place which means more comfortable and pleasant days are ahead in the region. But this pattern will only be temporary. Get your outdoor yard work done while the temperatures are more pleasant.

Get outside to do any outdoor chores as temperatures will be comfortable. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Mostly sunny skies will be around Thursday through Sunday with a gradual temperature and humidity increase each day. Thursday calls for a high of 81°, which is 2° below normal before 87° on Friday and a bit more humidity as well. Temperatures back in the 90s return on Saturday and this is where humidity levels will be at their peak.

Heat and humidity will return but they won't last. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heat Index values Saturday will be in the upper 90s to near 100° and they will go even further up from there. On Sunday, Heat Index values are likely to surpass 100° throughout most of the Stateline on Saturday. There is also a very small isolated rain chance Sunday. This continues the trend of very hot weekend in July 2020, as each of the weekends this month has had 90° somewhere in there. But there is some welcome news, this heat and humidity looks to be short lived.

Another hot July 2020 weekend is in store. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Computer forecast models are eyeing a cold front to move through the region Monday which gives the region its best and most widespread rain chances of the next week. Following it, more pleasant temperatures and another break from the humidity are in store for this time next week.

The heat and humidity look to be brief. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

