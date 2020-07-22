Statewide mask mandate in Indiana goes into effect Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WLKY) — Hoosiers will soon be required to wear face masks in public spaces.

Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement Wednesday during his latest COVID-19 update.

Holcomb had previously been reluctant to issue a statewide mandate, leaving it up to local authorities to enforce their own orders, stressing the importance of face coverings in areas seeing more COVID-19 activity than others.

But Wednesday's mandate announcement comes as the state continues to try to clamp down on the increases in certain COVID-19 numbers over the past few weeks. It was just last week that the governor announced the state was still not ready to move out of stage 4.5.

Here's what the mandate means to Hoosiers:

The mandate goes into effect Monday. Masks or face coverings are required for everyone 8 years and older who are in public indoor spaces or outside and cannot adequately socially distance.

According to the governor, the mandate also applies to schools as districts come up with reopening plans for the fall semester.

Public indoor spaces include grocery stores and malls. The face coverings are also required on public transportation and, again, outside where social distancing is not possible.

For schools, masks or face coverings are required for students from third grade and beyond. The mandate applies to all faculty and staff. Exceptions will be made for students engaging in rigorous sports.

Holcomb said exceptions for all other Hoosiers are those with medical conditions and when people are eating or drinking.

The governor said there will not be a "mask police," but he's calling on Hoosiers to adhere to the mandate to help the state get the virus under control.

"(It's) just a fact. The simple act of covering our faces (as odd as it may feel) can help us prevent the transmission of the virus," he said.

As a reminder, Indiana remains in stage 4.5 through at least the end of the month. Restaurants, dining halls and food-related services will remain at 75 capacity. Bars can operate at 50 percent. Both industries are required to have employees wear masks.

