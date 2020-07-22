Rockford man on road to recovery after spending weeks on ventilator battling COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - "I was on that vent for 14 days, and then somehow I came out of it, because it's not, because usually if you go on a vent with COVID, you're not coming off," said Tim Rundblade.

For Tim Rundblade, COVID-19 changed everything, taking an otherwise healthy 46-year-old man and leaving him barely able to catch his breath.

"I remember trying three different masks to try to breathe better. And when my saturation so low that he's like, 'we're going to intubate you.' Okay, by that time, there's not much to be going on about. Just do what you need to do, just get it done," said Rundblade.

The next 14 days, Tim says, were a blur.

"I had memories from those two weeks, but they weren't, nothing that ever happened, thinking that I was in a car crash or seeing my death certificate on the wall," said Rundblade.

After close to a month in the hospital, Tim says seeing his friends, family and nurses out there cheering him on the day he was released is something he'll never forget.

"Realizing that 3, 4 or 500 people were out there praying for me while I was in there and was able to work through it. I have a reason for staying, reason for being here because there were a couple of days that we thought I wasn't going to make it," said Rundblade.

Now in outpatient recovery, Tim’s therapists say he’s an inspiration.

"Just his attitude as he walks in, he is glad to be here. He puts forth the effort. He actually pushes himself, 'I can go a little faster. I can go a little more on the incline, let's go a higher elevation on the treadmill,'" said Mercyhealth respiratory therapist John Pofelski.

"His whole story is nothing but inspiration. His determination, his perseverance to improve is commendable. Someone who overcame such obstacles and faced such challenges. How can you not be humbled and inspired by him? He's amazing, he's amazing," said Mercyhealth physical therapist Kelly Hix.

Tim says he feels about 60 percent back to his old self and as his lung function continues to improve, he’s hopeful for the future.

