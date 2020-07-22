Rockford housing market brings one native back to his roots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

“It’s a beautiful home and a beautiful property and we think we got a lot of value for it,” said Marc Strandquist.

Low interest rates and Rockford's affordable housing market are what brought Marc Strandquist back to the Forest City, but living closer to his family is what sealed the deal.

“We rented an apartment in Chicago with the new job that I took, and spent the last six months doing a lot of research all along the 1-90 corridor,” said Strandquist.

He found that the Stateline would provide the best deal for his buck.

“It has all the conveniences that you need. All the stores, any kind of access to products and services you need. It has a small town feel to it versus a big metropolitan area,” said Strandquist.

“It has everything you need without having to leave town,” said Maurer.

Realtor Greg Maurer says it's common for Rockfordians to venture back to the forest city.

“Two years ago I sold 5 houses to people going to Florida. I sold their houses so they could move, 3 of them were back within 2 years,” said Maurer.

Conor Brown with Rockford Area Realtors says it's a buyers market.

“Interest rates are at an all time low, so they can get a little bit more house for their money. That makes their mortgage payment a little less each month, so they are aggressive,” said Brown.

