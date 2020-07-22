Advertisement

Rockford daycare resident charged with child porn

IP address of 27-year-old Matthew David Spataro downloaded several files that were identified as child pornography.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old Rockford man was charged with distributing child pornography on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Illinois State Police were conducting an online investigation for offenders offering to share child pornography on June 30. During the investigation, the IP address of 27-year-old Matthew David Spataro of Rockford, downloaded several files that were identified as child pornography, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney Office.

A forensic examination was conducted by members of the Illinois Crimes Against Children, a division of the Attorney General’s Office, which investigates internet crimes against children and determined that these files contained child pornography, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney Office.

On July 22, a search warrant was authorized by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office for Spataro’s residence at 4576 Calvados Circle in the Brittany Woods subdivision in Rockford. The residence was also a licensed daycare facility, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney Office.

The investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized against Spataro, including:

  • Distributing child pornography under 13, punishable by a sentence of 6-30 years in prison followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release.
  • Distributing child pornography over 13, punishable by a sentence of 6-30 years in prison followed by 2 years of mandatory supervised release.
  • Possession of child pornography, punishable by a sentence of 3-7 years in prison followed by 2 years of mandatory supervised release.

Spataro is in custody at the Winnebago County jail. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Courtroom C.

