Parents, children face back-to-school anxiety in anticipation of next academic year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As school districts release their Fall 2020 return plans, some families are feeling anxiety as they prepare.

"The idea of going back to what normal used to be is more frightening, in a way, than when we went from what was normal to what was unusual," said Suzanne Degges-White, NIU Counseling and Counselor Education Dept. Chair.

With the school year just weeks away, anxiety over heading back to the classroom looms large.

"There have been so many rules and regulations that we've learned to follow and somehow people feel that 'okay, we finally understand what we're meant to be doing and now you want to throw all that away?' said Degges-White.

For parents like Troyanna Green, the concern over whether her children may get infected is at the front of her mind.

"You definitely have stress and anxiety about sending your children out anywhere at this moment because of COVID, so it's definitely a fear," said Green.

Experts recommend paying attention to ways in which your family may manifest stress, like nail biting and insomnia, and let your children know the door to talk is always open.

"When you have a difficult time with, communication practice makes perfect. Keep trying. Keep trying to talk to children from different angles, different perspectives and different things until that comfort level sort of sets in again," said Dr. Oday Alsarraf, SwedishAmerican psychiatrist

"We're parents, you know, we all work, none of us are rich. So, we all basically have to send our children to school. So, we're all pretty concerned with sending them back," said Green.

Other tips for addressing anxiety over going back to school include coming up with a family game plan for how to stay healthy, like scheduled hand washing and wiping down surfaces.

