One person injured after 4-vehicle crash

The injured person did not require medical treatment.
WIFR
WIFR(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was injured after a crash involving four vehicles in Machesney Park on Wednesday morning.

A truck rear ended a four-door sedan, which made the sedan hit a third car which then hit a fourth vehicle at N. Second Street and Harlem Road before 11 a.m.

The injured person did not require medical treatment. Crews have cleared the scene and there is no stoppage of traffic.

