Advertisement

Middleton coffee shop cited for violating mask mandate

The Middleton coffee shop was fined $263.50.
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen was issued citations for violating Dane County’s health order on masks.

A spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County on Tuesday said the Middleton coffee shop was fined $263.50.

Last week, PHMDC received 390 mask compliance complaints. More than 180 of those were related to Helbachs, according to the spokesperson.

Dane County’s mask mandate requires masks inside all public and private buildings.

On July 13 when the mandate went into effect, a sign at Helbachs brewed some controversy. A Facebook post showed a sign reading, “Mask-Free Zone” reportedly hanging on the door that morning. When an NBC15 News Team arrived in the afternoon, a sign was not seen at the time.

Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."(Jason Chance)

Over the past weekend, a group of protesters were outside the coffee shop over the lack of enforcement on the mask mandate. NBC15 News went inside and observed customers and employees not wearing masks.

One of the co-owners said on Saturday that they don’t have a mask policy, and declined to comment any further.

Other Fines

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story indicated the three businesses listed below were cited for violating the mask order, based on a statement from the city attorney’s office. PHMDC has since stated to NBC15 alleged violations happened prior to the order, but in its statement did not indicate the nature. The story has been updated to reflect that.

PDMDC reports that three other businesses have been cited, however each of them happened before the county-wide mask order. Gino’s Italian Deli, 4606 Verona Rd., Madison; Gino’s Italian Deli, 6509 Century Ave., Middleton; Grace’s Coffee Co., 1222 E. Washington Ave., Madison.

NBC15 is working to determine the nature of the citations.

The health agency added no individuals have been cited under its order, noting that Madison police did cite some people during the statewide Safer at Home order.

The business has the choice to pay the citation, or appear in court and request a hearing on the matter.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

23 additional deaths, 1,598 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 15–July 21 is 3.2 percent.

News

Body found in wreckage of pawnshop burned during George Floyd unrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Libor Jany
Tip led to search, months after building was set ablaze during riots.

News

One person injured after 4-vehicle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The injured person did not require medical treatment.

News

IDES investigating fraud scheme conducted on state unemployment systems

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The department claims to be cracking down on this fraud network.

News

Youth At-Risk program funds available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Applications are due to the Community Action Agency by 11 a.m. on July 31.

Latest News

News

Lifescape Senior Expo canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Public will be able to read about organizations, companies from home with resources guide.

Back to School & Beyond

FSD hires interim assistant superintendent for equity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dr. Shalonda Randle replaces Nita White.

Back to School & Beyond

FSD 145 shares reopening plan for fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Freeport board authorized Superintendent Alvarado and her team to move forward with plan.

News

RVC presidential candidates speak

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Kuma’s Asian Bistro in Rockford closes, Casey’s Pub to be under new ownership

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
As one Stateline restaurant closes its doors another is reopening under new management.

News

COVID-19 survivor

Updated: 15 hours ago