Middleton coffee shop cited for violating mask mandate

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen was issued citations for violating Dane County’s health order on masks.

A spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County on Tuesday said the Middleton coffee shop was fined $263.50.

Last week, PHMDC received 390 mask compliance complaints. More than 180 of those were related to Helbachs, according to the spokesperson.

Dane County’s mask mandate requires masks inside all public and private buildings.

On July 13 when the mandate went into effect, a sign at Helbachs brewed some controversy. A Facebook post showed a sign reading, “Mask-Free Zone” reportedly hanging on the door that morning. When an NBC15 News Team arrived in the afternoon, a sign was not seen at the time.

Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering." (Jason Chance)

Over the past weekend, a group of protesters were outside the coffee shop over the lack of enforcement on the mask mandate. NBC15 News went inside and observed customers and employees not wearing masks.

One of the co-owners said on Saturday that they don’t have a mask policy, and declined to comment any further.

Other Fines

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story indicated the three businesses listed below were cited for violating the mask order, based on a statement from the city attorney’s office. PHMDC has since stated to NBC15 alleged violations happened prior to the order, but in its statement did not indicate the nature. The story has been updated to reflect that.

PDMDC reports that three other businesses have been cited, however each of them happened before the county-wide mask order. Gino’s Italian Deli, 4606 Verona Rd., Madison; Gino’s Italian Deli, 6509 Century Ave., Middleton; Grace’s Coffee Co., 1222 E. Washington Ave., Madison.

NBC15 is working to determine the nature of the citations.

The health agency added no individuals have been cited under its order, noting that Madison police did cite some people during the statewide Safer at Home order.

The business has the choice to pay the citation, or appear in court and request a hearing on the matter.

