Man charged with 1st degree murder in Jo Daviess Co.

.
.(Gray News)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JO DAVIESS, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was charged with three counts of first degree murder on Wednesday afternoon.

David Van Winkle was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm by Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney, John D. Hay.

A warrant for the arrest of Van Winkle was issued with the information setting bond at $1 million. The warrant was served on Wednesday and Van Winkle is currently in custody at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, according to Hay.

These charges stem from a physical confrontation that took place in rural Hanover, between Van Winkle and Dana Clark on July 14. The charges allege that Van Winkle, without lawful justification, shot Clark in the chest with a handgun, thereby causing his death, according to Hay.

This incident was investigated by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Illinois State Police, Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

