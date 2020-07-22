Local family fights what they call ‘inaccurate’ death certificate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s more than just numbers, but with constant updates in case totals and death counts it can be easy to forget those are real people behind the reported figures.

One local family is mourning the loss of one of those people, their mother. “She was a very feisty, very strong person,” says Sandy Coppernoll, who is one of Florence Taylor’s four children. “She had worked over 40 years, retired from Chrysler, she had always been very active in the Women’s Committee,” says another daughter, Terri Taylor.

Florence Taylor died June 14 at Presence Saint Anne’s Center, a long-term care and rehabilitation facility in Rockford. “She had been doing really well and had been participating in a lot of therapy and things like that,” says Coppernoll.

On June 8 Taylor developed a fever and urinary retention. Her first COVID-19 test read negative. Saint Anne’s requires two negative tests to return back to the general population in the facility. That day a follow up test was performed, and on June 12 it was positive. Four days later Taylor was dead.

“She kept fighting the whole time to try to breathe,” says Terri Taylor. “It was the worst sound I had ever heard,” Coppernoll followed.

When Taylor’s family received the death certificate, shock settled in. The cause of death was listed as Type II Diabetes.

“You do not smother to death from diabetes,” says Taylor.

Their mother did have Diabetes, but they agree it was under control. “She was never hospitalized for anything related to diabetes whatsoever the whole time she was there,” says Glenda Gottfred, another one of Taylor’s daughter who lives near Seattle and has been a nurse for 34 years. “I’ve never seen anyone die from diabetes via acute respiratory failure, there’s no medical connection.”

Long-term care facility deaths continue to plague the nation. Sixty-one percent of COVID-19 deaths in Winnebago County are from long-term care or nursing homes. In the week leading up to Taylor’s death 21 associates at the facility and 26 residents had tested positive. The family believes this is a staffing concern.

Spokesperson and VP of marketing and communications at Ascension Living, the company that oversees Presence Saint Anne’s, Molly Gaus issued 23 News this statement:

“Our team is doing a heroic job in providing care and adapting to these unprecedented times as we provide care to all who have underlying medical conditions that have brought them to our community. In the midst of all of these clinical precautions, our focus remains on ensuring our residents and families feel safe and connected during this time.”

23 news also reached out to the Winnebago County coroner several times via phone, and have not heard a response yet.

Despite Taylor’s death certificate listing diabetes, the Winnebago County Health Department listed her death as COVID-19 in its daily report. According to a statement from Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell that is common practice.

“IDPH reports deaths from COVID-19 if death occurred within 30 days of COVID-19 symptom onset, diagnosis, positive laboratory specimen collection or during hospitalization in addition to death certificates. WCHD runs a report through the INEDSS (Illinois National Electronic Disease Surveillance System) system on a daily basis to reconcile the numbers and only reports reconciled numbers,” says the statement from the WCHD.

After weeks of fighting, the family tells 23 News Saint Anne’s agreed the certificate was incorrect, and will use the families permission to revise the death certificate.

“A lot of these residents in these long term care facilities don’t have a family to fight and advocate for them like we did for our mother,” says Coppernoll.

The American Health Care Association sent a letter to the National Governors Associations to determine and urge long-term care facilities to have additional resources, and halt visitations.

