Lifescape Senior Expo canceled

Public will be able to read about organizations, companies from home with resources guide.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lifescape has canceled the 2020 Senior Expo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We do not want our older adults, caregivers, and families to miss out on valuable resources and information, so we are putting together a 2020 Lifescape Senior Expo Resource Guide,” according to Lifescape Community Services.

Instead of walking through the Rock Valley College Physical Education Center and viewing more than 100 booths, the public will be able to read about organizations and companies from home. The resources guide is free and will share the resource guide with clients and will have them available for pickup at the 705 Kilburn office.

The resource guide will also be available in PDF version to share the information electronically via social media and email.

“Again, we are extremely disappointed to not have our annual Lifescape Senior Expo, but are happy to share our area’s wonderful resources through the 2020 Lifescape Senior Expo Resource Guide,” according to Lifescape Community Services.

