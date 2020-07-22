Kuma’s Asian Bistro in Rockford closes, Casey’s Pub to be under new ownership

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As one Stateline restaurant closes its doors another is reopening under new management.

Owner of Casey’s Pub, Nick Fosberg, is selling the restaurant to live out his dreams beyond the Stateline.

“Oh it is very sad,” said Fosberg.

Fosberg has made the decision to sell his Loves Park restaurant after more than a decade.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for Casey’s you know it’s kinda like my baby like my first born child in a way,” said Fosberg.

Fosberg says the COVID-19 pandemic has opened his eyes to the business culture in Illinois.

“I’ve just learned a lot about local and state politics and I feel for the future for myself and my family that getting into another state that is more business friendly is probably better for us,” said Fosberg.

Fosberg will continue to own and operate Fozzy’s Bar and Grill and is working to expand beyond the Stateline.

“I was looking at Nashville four years ago at different bars and restaurants just to get into a bigger area and a more tax friendly state,” said Fosberg.

Meanwhile in Downtown Rockford Kuma’s Asian Bistro closed its doors for good.

“Restaurant business was tough enough before COVID and now with this not only reducing the foot traffic, requiring the lesser occupancy that certainly didn’t help,' said Kuma’s Asian Bistro Building owner Fred Sabet.

While changes are coming to both businesses owners are remaining optimistic for the future.

“I do wish everyone, especially restaurant operators the best,” said Sabet. “I hope that they get some relief in any form possible.”

“Now we’re looking for a new adventure outside of here and kinda taking on another life of it’s own,” said Fosberg.

