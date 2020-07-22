Advertisement

July 22 birthdays

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 22 birthdays

RVC presidential candidates speak

Updated: 10 hours ago

Kuma’s Asian Bistro in Rockford closes, Casey’s Pub to be under new ownership

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
As one Stateline restaurant closes its doors another is reopening under new management.

COVID-19 survivor

Updated: 10 hours ago

Interviews have concluded for Rock Valley College presidential finalists

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
RVC presidential candidate Amy King speaks

Honeywell Eclipse plant in Rockford set to close

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
23 News has learned that Honeywell is closing down it’s Rockford Eclipse plant and re-consolidating to an existing plant in Muncie, Indiana.

Rockford man on road to recovery after spending weeks on ventilator battling COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Mere months after being placed on a ventilator due to COVID-19, a Rockford man is on the road to recovery.

Women’s suffrage mosaic to honor past and present

Updated: 13 hours ago
The concept is a three-sided tower, celebrating early suffragists like Rockford’s own Kate O’Connor, activist Dr. Connie Goode, who helped with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and a panel looking to the future with girls from different ethnicities.

Car with mother, 4-year-old hit by gunfire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The vehicle had one bullet hole through the back window.

Vote by mail

Updated: 15 hours ago

Back to school guidelines

Updated: 15 hours ago