Interviews have concluded for Rock Valley College presidential finalists

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock Valley College Board of Trustees narrows its search for a new president down to two. The pair was part of the board’s special meetings this week.

The two finalists for the position are Amy King and Howard Spearman. King was at tonight’s board meeting while Spearman attended Monday night’s gathering.

King says if chosen for the job, one of her top priorities is to continue RVC’s legacy as serving as a hub for Rockford.

"One of the first things I would be doing is conducting a listening tour to really understand what those needs are and setting that strategic objective for the next five years. So I would be looking ahead to identifying what those priorities are as I came into the organization and really work with all of those key stakeholders." Says King.

