Advertisement

Interviews have concluded for Rock Valley College presidential finalists

Presidential candidate Amy King speaks
Presidential candidate Amy King speaks(WIFR)
By Savanna Brito
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock Valley College Board of Trustees narrows its search for a new president down to two. The pair was part of the board’s special meetings this week.

The two finalists for the position are Amy King and Howard Spearman. King was at tonight’s board meeting while Spearman attended Monday night’s gathering.

King says if chosen for the job, one of her top priorities is to continue RVC’s legacy as serving as a hub for Rockford.

"One of the first things I would be doing is conducting a listening tour to really understand what those needs are and setting that strategic objective for the next five years. So I would be looking ahead to identifying what those priorities are as I came into the organization and really work with all of those key stakeholders." Says King.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Honeywell Eclipse plant in Rockford set to close

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
23 News has learned that Honeywell is closing down it’s Rockford Eclipse plant and re-consolidating to an existing plant in Muncie, Indiana.

News

Rockford man on road to recovery after spending weeks on ventilator battling COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Mere months after being placed on a ventilator due to COVID-19, a Rockford man is on the road to recovery.

News

Women’s suffrage mosaic to honor past and present

Updated: 3 hours ago
The concept is a three-sided tower, celebrating early suffragists like Rockford’s own Kate O’Connor, activist Dr. Connie Goode, who helped with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and a panel looking to the future with girls from different ethnicities.

News

Car with mother, 4-year-old hit by gunfire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The vehicle had one bullet hole through the back window.

Latest News

News

Vote by mail

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Back to school guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Nurse stabbed in attempted home invasion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers found the woman with wounds to her neck, clavicle and hand.

News

Residence stuck 18 times from gunfire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers learned the residence was struck approximately 18 times and no entry had been gained.

News

Rockford private schools to welcome students back to the classroom this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Stateline parents turn to homeschooling as the pandemic continues

Updated: 5 hours ago