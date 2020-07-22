Honeywell Eclipse plant in Rockford set to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News has learned that Honeywell is closing down it’s Rockford Eclipse plant and re-consolidating to an existing plant in Muncie, Indiana. Honeywell spokesperson Eric Krantz tells 23 News that workers were notified Tuesday of the planned shutdown at the Elmwood Road location.

Krantz says it is not an immediate shutdown but will be done in phases; ending sometime in the first quarter of 2021. About 100 employees are affected. Krantz says they will be offered severance packages and be encouraged to apply for other roles within the company.

Below is the official statement from Honeywell:

“Honeywell has decided to close its Rockford site by 1Q 2021 and is planning to move the work to our Muncie, Indiana, facility. This will be done in phases. We’re encouraging affected employees to apply for other roles within the company and eligible employees will be offered severance and outplacement assistance.”

