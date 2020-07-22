Advertisement

FSD hires interim assistant superintendent for equity

Dr. Shalonda Randle replaces Nita White.
(WDBJ)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The FSD 145 Board of Education approved the hiring of Dr. Shalonda Randle to the position of Interim Assistant Superintendent of Equity.

Randle replaces Nita White, who accepted a position as Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services in the Valley View School District, according to FSD 145.

Dr. Randle comes to FSD from Pembroke School District 259 where she served as an administrator and principal. Randle holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University. She obtained her Doctorate in Educational Policy Organizational Leadership from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, according to FSD 145.

In her new role, Dr. Randle will provide leadership to the district in its commitment to provide equal educational opportunities to all students.

“With Dr. Randle’s professional background and experience we are excited to be able to tap into her expertise and support of our ongoing work in equity. We look forward to her ability to impact the work of our ‘Three Year Vision’ commitment to academic excellence; focus on improving academic outcomes for our students and narrowing the performance gap between our low income and non low income students, and building a strong foundation of learning that will contribute to the success of all of our students,” FSD Superintendent Anna Alvarado said.

