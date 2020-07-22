Advertisement

FSD 145 shares reopening plan for fall

The Freeport board authorized Superintendent Alvarado and her team to move forward with plan.
(WCAX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The FSD 145 Board of Education approved the plan to reopen school for the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday.

“The nature of COVID-19 presents so many unknowns. We are pleased that our plan allows for the flexibility that we will all need to navigate our new normal when we start back to school this fall,” Board President Janice Crutchfield said.

The Freeport board authorized Superintendent Alvarado and her team to move forward with the following plan for the 2020-21 school year:

FSD 145
FSD 145(FSD 145)

A guidebook was put together by Superintendent Alvarado, FSD leadership teams and staff outlining the reopening plan.

Ongoing guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education, and state and local health departments was considered in this process,” according to FSD 145.

The guidebook is located on the FSD 145 webpage, Surviving to Thriving.

“Our focus this year will be on student and staff safety first, followed immediately by our need to move our students forward in their learning. Prioritizing our work and teaching explicitly toward critical standards will be our charge,” said Superintendent Alvarado.

The board also heard plans for PPE, disinfecting, symptom screening, social distancing, nutrition, technology and busing during their meeting Tuesday.

“District leadership acknowledged that updated guidance could produce a need for changes to the plan that would be communicated to the Board as well as the parents and community. Alvarado announced that she plans to schedule several parents-guardian and community meetings with both district and building level leadership present to answer questions,” according to FSD 145.

Weekly superintendent letters to families will continue to provide ongoing critical information to parents-guardians. Families who choose Remote Learning by Choice have until August 7 to indicate their preference on the parent application form that can be found on the district website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

FSD hires interim assistant superintendent for equity

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dr. Shalonda Randle replaces Nita White.

News

Returning to school: what to expect and how to prep

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Breaking down protocols for returning to in-person classrooms.

Back to School & Beyond

Harlem School District 122 announces fall reopening plans

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district received guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education on Monday.

Back to School & Beyond

IFT calls for remote learning this fall

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Union claims they have developed science-based guidance for how to reopen schools safely.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin teachers unions urge online-only start

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The leaders of five large Wisconsin teachers unions are telling state officials that public school students should not return to the classroom to start this school year.

Back to School & Beyond

Rockford private schools to welcome students back to the classroom this fall

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Karlin
Many private schools say they are ready to welcome students back in the classroom full-time.

Back to School & Beyond

Madison schools announce all-virtual start to the school year

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said the district is making the announcement now to provide parents with “as much advance notice as possible."

Back to School & Beyond

Pritzker lawsuit seeks face mask order for Illinois schools

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
It was time to get ahead of the issue, Ann Spillane, Pritzker’s chief legal counsel, said.

Back to School & Beyond

Local parents weigh in on Rockford Public Schools reopening plan

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford Public School District announces its plan for Fall 2020, but now parents are faced with the decision of whether to send their kids back to class.

Back to School & Beyond

RPS 205 announces plans for fall 2020 classes

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT
|
By Courtney Sisk
Back to school plans announced for Rockford Public Schools 205.