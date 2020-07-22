FSD 145 shares reopening plan for fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The FSD 145 Board of Education approved the plan to reopen school for the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday.

“The nature of COVID-19 presents so many unknowns. We are pleased that our plan allows for the flexibility that we will all need to navigate our new normal when we start back to school this fall,” Board President Janice Crutchfield said.

The Freeport board authorized Superintendent Alvarado and her team to move forward with the following plan for the 2020-21 school year:

FSD 145 (FSD 145)

A guidebook was put together by Superintendent Alvarado, FSD leadership teams and staff outlining the reopening plan.

Ongoing guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education, and state and local health departments was considered in this process,” according to FSD 145.

The guidebook is located on the FSD 145 webpage, Surviving to Thriving.

“Our focus this year will be on student and staff safety first, followed immediately by our need to move our students forward in their learning. Prioritizing our work and teaching explicitly toward critical standards will be our charge,” said Superintendent Alvarado.

The board also heard plans for PPE, disinfecting, symptom screening, social distancing, nutrition, technology and busing during their meeting Tuesday.

“District leadership acknowledged that updated guidance could produce a need for changes to the plan that would be communicated to the Board as well as the parents and community. Alvarado announced that she plans to schedule several parents-guardian and community meetings with both district and building level leadership present to answer questions,” according to FSD 145.

Weekly superintendent letters to families will continue to provide ongoing critical information to parents-guardians. Families who choose Remote Learning by Choice have until August 7 to indicate their preference on the parent application form that can be found on the district website.

