“Freedom Fund” GoFundMe launched to raise money for Helbachs Coffee

A “Freedom Fund” on GoFundMe has been launched for a controversial coffee shop in Middleton after public health officials cited the owners for hanging a “mask-free zone” sign outside the business .
Helbachs exterior in downtown Middleton
Helbachs exterior in downtown Middleton(WMTV (Elise Romas))
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “Freedom Fund” on GoFundMe has been launched for a controversial coffee shop in Middleton after public health officials cited the owners for not enforcing the county’s mask mandate.

The GoFundMe, organized by a Casey Helbach, has so far raised over $1,000 of its $50,000 goal, intending to use the money raised to pay for Helbachs Coffee’s legal fees as it proceeds to sue the health department. Organizers argue that the public health department infringed on their constitutional rights.

On Tuesday, Helbachs Coffee was issued citations for violating Dane County’s health order on masks. A spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County said the Middleton coffee shop was fined $263.50.

In the GoFundMe account, organizers write the following:

“Helbachs believes that this order is unlawful and should be opposed in court. We are not against the public’s safety but rather against Madison & Dane County Public Health infringing on our constitutional rights. For the reasons stated above, we will not only be contesting the citation we received on July 20th, 2020, for $263.50 (Exhibit A) but will also be filing suit against Madison & Dane County Public Health.”

NBC15 News has left messages for both the organizer of the fundraiser, Casey Helbach, as well as Helbachs Coffee’s main line to confirm the fundraiser, but has not heard back.

Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."(Jason Chance)

Last week, PHMDC received 390 mask compliance complaints. More than 180 of those were related to Helbachs, according to the spokesperson.

Dane County’s mask mandate requires masks inside all public and private buildings.

On July 13, when the mandate went into effect, a sign at Helbachs brewed some controversy. A Facebook post showed a sign reading, “Mask-Free Zone” reportedly hanging on the door that morning. When an NBC15 News crews arrived in the afternoon, a sign was not seen at the time.

Over the past weekend, a group of protesters were outside the coffee shop over the lack of enforcement on the mask mandate. NBC15 News went inside and observed customers and employees not wearing masks.

One of the co-owners said on Saturday that they don’t have a mask policy, and declined to comment any further.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

