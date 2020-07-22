Contradicting Trump, Fauci doesn’t ‘see us eradicating’ COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday he believes the world will “get control of” Covid-19, but “I don’t really see us eradicating it,” expressing a view in line with public health experts—but directly contradicting President Donald Trump’s claims made as recently as Tuesday that the virus will “disappear,” according to Forbes.

Fauci said in a virtual interview hosted by the TB Alliance that while it may not be possible for COVID-19 to go away entirely, as SARS did, it will be possible to “bring it down to such a low level that we will not be in the position that we’re in right now for an extended period of time.”

Fauci pointed to “a combination of good public health measures, a degree of global herd immunity and a good vaccine” as essential to bringing the virus down, and noted that he does “feel cautiously optimistic that we will get” an effective vaccine, according to Forbes.

“I think when we put all three of those together, we will get control of this, whether it’s this year or next year,” Fauci said.

The comments directly contrast with Trump, who repeated his claim at a press conference Tuesday that COVID-19 “will disappear.”

The suggestion that the virus won’t be totally eradicated echoes other global public health experts; World Health Organization emergencies director Dr. Mike Ryan warned in May that much like HIV, the “virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away.”

