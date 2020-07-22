BMO Harris Bank Center, RAVE executive director resigns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Troy Flynn, executive director of the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority, resigns from his position.

RAVE oversees operations at the BMO Harris Bank Center, the Coronado Performing Arts Center and the Rockford IceHogs.

Flynn told 23 WIFR on Wednesday that he will soon move back east to New Jersey to be closer to family. The executive’s final day will be Monday, July 27. He plans to work for a larger company following his move. Flynn says he will be out of the industry for the first time in his career, but that he will miss his friends and colleagues in Rockford.

Employees from BMO and Coronado are still on furlough, according to Flynn. Other executives will take over Flynn’s duties until a replacement is found.

“BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado and IceHogs are in good shape and will make it through the storm. [I have] every confidence in the leadership of the RAVE board, and it will be stronger on the other end,” Flynn said.

Flynn says the board always makes decisions based on logic and reason and he expects that to continue. He says the BMO and Coronado’s future is predicated on the entertainment world, and the IceHogs are aggressively looking at a reopening strategy.

Flynn says he looks forward to seeing the Chicago Blackhawks in the playoffs and will always be a fan of its AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

