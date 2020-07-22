23 additional deaths, 1,598 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,598 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 23 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

Community based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state. Mobile testing sites will continue to visit counties in Illinois to ensure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing in their communities, according to IDPH.

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 3 females 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50′s

- Kane County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Knox County: 1 female 70′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50′s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 100+

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 165,301 cases, including 7,347 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,633 specimens for a total of 2,348,487. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 15–July 21 is 3.2 percent.

As of Tuesday night, 1,456 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 337 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

