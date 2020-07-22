Advertisement

23 additional deaths, 1,598 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 15–July 21 is 3.2 percent.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,598 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 23 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

Community based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state. Mobile testing sites will continue to visit counties in Illinois to ensure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing in their communities, according to IDPH.

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 3 females 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50′s

- Kane County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Knox County: 1 female 70′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50′s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 100+

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 165,301 cases, including 7,347 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,633 specimens for a total of 2,348,487. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 15–July 21 is 3.2 percent.

As of Tuesday night, 1,456 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 337 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body found in wreckage of pawnshop burned during George Floyd unrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Libor Jany
Tip led to search, months after building was set ablaze during riots.

News

One person injured after 4-vehicle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The injured person did not require medical treatment.

News

IDES investigating fraud scheme conducted on state unemployment systems

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The department claims to be cracking down on this fraud network.

News

Youth At-Risk program funds available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Applications are due to the Community Action Agency by 11 a.m. on July 31.

Latest News

News

Lifescape Senior Expo canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Public will be able to read about organizations, companies from home with resources guide.

Back to School & Beyond

FSD hires interim assistant superintendent for equity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dr. Shalonda Randle replaces Nita White.

Back to School & Beyond

FSD 145 shares reopening plan for fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Freeport board authorized Superintendent Alvarado and her team to move forward with plan.

News

RVC presidential candidates speak

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Kuma’s Asian Bistro in Rockford closes, Casey’s Pub to be under new ownership

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
As one Stateline restaurant closes its doors another is reopening under new management.

News

COVID-19 survivor

Updated: 15 hours ago