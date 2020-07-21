Women’s suffrage mosaic to honor past and present

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Celebrating the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage. A coalition is creating a mosaic to honor women’s voting rights with an eye toward the future.

14 groups started the coalition last spring, looking to bring public artwork honoring women to Rockford. The concept is a three-sided tower, celebrating early suffragists like Rockford’s own Kate O’Connor, activist Dr. Connie Goode, who helped with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and a panel looking to the future with girls from different ethnicities. Susan Burton is the lead artist. She said the base of the mosaic gives her goosebumps, because of the connection to what is going on now with movements like Black Lives Matter.

“The mosaic faces, you can see them down here at the bottom of the picture. These people look like they’re protesting,” said Burton. “So, that whole translation is kind of magical for me. It takes on more meaning as the project goes on.”

The coalition wanted to have the 10-foot mosaic done by the actual centennial date of August 18th, but because production was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic, they hope to have it done by October 29th. They plan to host a “Vote Fest” where the artwork will be unveiled just days before the General Election.

