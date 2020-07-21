Woman struck by bullet after Saturday shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after being grazed by a gunshot in Rockford early Saturday morning.

Rockford Police officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 2800 block of Overdene Avenue, but were unable to locate a victim, at 4:15 a.m.

A short time later, a female victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot graze to her arm. The victim stated they were at a local park, heard several shots fired, and fled the area. Once inside their vehicle, the victim realized she had been struck, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.