Woman struck by bullet after Saturday shooting

The victim stated they were at a local park, heard several shots fired, and fled the area.
MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after being grazed by a gunshot in Rockford early Saturday morning.

Rockford Police officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 2800 block of Overdene Avenue, but were unable to locate a victim, at 4:15 a.m.

A short time later, a female victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot graze to her arm. The victim stated they were at a local park, heard several shots fired, and fled the area. Once inside their vehicle, the victim realized she had been struck, according to the Rockford Police Department.

