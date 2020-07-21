Winnebago County to send out Vote By Mail applications within the next two weeks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow announces that her office will begin sending Vote By Mail applications to any Winnebago County Voter that cast a vote in the past three elections in the next two weeks.

Pre-filled applications will be mailed out, and voters need to sign the paperwork and mail it back to the Winnebago County Clerk to be eligible to Vote By Mail in the November 3 general election.

The Clerk’s Office will mail official ballots to applicants starting September 24, 2020. Ballots must be completed and returned to the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day (November 3rd) or postmarked November 3rd.

“We are preparing to mail nearly 60,000 applications to Winnebago County voters before the end of July,” said Gummow. “We are working to ensure the voters have a safe and convenient way to cast their votes for the upcoming Presidential Election.”

