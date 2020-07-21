Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker to announce multi-year plan on state infrastructure

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker is expected to join local elected officials to announce a multi-year plan to help build Illinois’ transportation infrastructure on Tuesday.

The Illinois governor will speak from 1102 Eastport Plaza Dr. in Collinsville at 11 a.m.

The governor is then expected to visit an East St. Louis Youth Employment Center which supports local jobs through the Summer Youth Employment Program. You can watch him speak from the Mary Brown Center at 606 South 15th St. in East St. Louis at 1 p.m. here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

