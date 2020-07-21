WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker to announce multi-year plan on state infrastructure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker is expected to join local elected officials to announce a multi-year plan to help build Illinois’ transportation infrastructure on Tuesday.

The Illinois governor will speak from 1102 Eastport Plaza Dr. in Collinsville at 11 a.m.

The governor is then expected to visit an East St. Louis Youth Employment Center which supports local jobs through the Summer Youth Employment Program. You can watch him speak from the Mary Brown Center at 606 South 15th St. in East St. Louis at 1 p.m. here.

