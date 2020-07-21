Advertisement

To the poll or post? Stateline leaders encourage residents to vote-by-mail

Photo Credit: WSAZ News Staff
Photo Credit: WSAZ News Staff(WYMT)
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The November election is four months away but Stateline residents should be on the lookout for their vote-by-mail application that's being sent this week.

"It's really important to express that right to vote," said Stacy Bixby, Rockford Board of Election Commissioners executive director.

With a country fighting a pandemic and facing civil unrest your vote is more important than ever Bixby says.

"If people do not vote then they don't get a say in who gets elected," Bixby said.

In June Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill that expands early voting hours and requires a vote-by-mail application be sent to every resident who voted in one of the last three elections.

"I'm hoping that this is going to keep people from voting safe and voting from home," Bixby said.

Bixby says more than 46,000 applications are on the way to voters in the city of Rockford.

"They have to sign the application and they have to put it back in an envelope and send it back to us," Bixby said.

On September 24 ballots will be mailed.

"Ballots have to be back here before we certify the election which is two weeks after the election but they have to have a postmark of November 3 on them," Bixby said.

"It just happens to be a presidential election, but there are a lot of local candidates and resolutions that are on this ballot. So I think people are encouraged to cast their ballot this way," said Lori Gummow, Winnebago County Clerk.

More than 60,000 applications are in the mail according to Gummow.and she hopes to see many of those county voters send in a ballot.

"A single vote can make a significant impact," Gummow said.

Applications must be sent in by October 29 and ballots must be postmarked by November 3.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman struck by bullet after Saturday shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The victim stated they were at a local park, heard several shots fired, and fled the area.

News

Returning to school: what to expect and how to prep

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Breaking down protocols for returning to in-person classrooms.

News

One new case of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21.

News

23 additional deaths, 955 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice’s IYC St. Charles facility is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in staff and 3 new cases among the youth prompting increased mitigation and infection control measures.

Latest News

News

Rockford PD now accepting applications

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The academy will run every Wednesday, starting in September.

News

New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin top 1,000 for the first time

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
New Department of Health Services numbers show Wisconsin topping 1,000 new COVID-19cases in a single day for the first time ever and shattering previous highs for both new cases and tests performed.

News

Gov. Pritzker announces $21.3 billion roads, bridges improvement plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Ruch
Of the total $21.3 billion included in the six-year program, $3.15 billion has been identified for the current fiscal year.

News

Lightfoot: Trump won’t ‘foolishly deploy’ unnamed agents to city

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
Lightfoot said she is determined not to allow what happened in Portland with federal agents to take place in Chicago.

News

Man arrested afor firing gun after traffic altercation, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
66-year-old man faces several firearms charges.

Back to School & Beyond

Harlem School District 122 announces fall reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district received guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education on Monday.