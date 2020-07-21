To the poll or post? Stateline leaders encourage residents to vote-by-mail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The November election is four months away but Stateline residents should be on the lookout for their vote-by-mail application that's being sent this week.

"It's really important to express that right to vote," said Stacy Bixby, Rockford Board of Election Commissioners executive director.

With a country fighting a pandemic and facing civil unrest your vote is more important than ever Bixby says.

"If people do not vote then they don't get a say in who gets elected," Bixby said.

In June Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill that expands early voting hours and requires a vote-by-mail application be sent to every resident who voted in one of the last three elections.

"I'm hoping that this is going to keep people from voting safe and voting from home," Bixby said.

Bixby says more than 46,000 applications are on the way to voters in the city of Rockford.

"They have to sign the application and they have to put it back in an envelope and send it back to us," Bixby said.

On September 24 ballots will be mailed.

"Ballots have to be back here before we certify the election which is two weeks after the election but they have to have a postmark of November 3 on them," Bixby said.

"It just happens to be a presidential election, but there are a lot of local candidates and resolutions that are on this ballot. So I think people are encouraged to cast their ballot this way," said Lori Gummow, Winnebago County Clerk.

More than 60,000 applications are in the mail according to Gummow.and she hopes to see many of those county voters send in a ballot.

"A single vote can make a significant impact," Gummow said.

Applications must be sent in by October 29 and ballots must be postmarked by November 3.

