ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As of today we’ve lost 30 minutes of sunlight since the summer solstice. Mostly cloudy with southeast winds 10 - 15 MPH and highs in the low 80′s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely by afternoon capable of producing strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Looks great for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.