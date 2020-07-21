Stephenson Co. board member removed from committees after controversial comments

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County Board Chairman William Hadley responded to controversial comments made by board member Alvin Wire.

A witness claims Wire spoke at a July 18 meeting of the county’s administrative services committee and proposed an “enticement clause” be added to the sexual harassment policy for Stephenson County employees.

“Discussion occurred concerning the possible approval of a personnel policy for Stephenson County employees. During this important discussion, Board Member Alvin Wire [R - District H] suggested that the section of the policy covering sexual harassment be modified to include a clause, that if enacted, would essentially shift the blame from abusers to victims. This is unacceptable, and in my opinion would only perpetuate the types of attitudes and behaviors that would result in an organizational culture that degrades women instead of protecting them from sexual harassment,” Hadley wrote in a statement sent to the media.

“I want to be clear that I found the controversial comments made by Mr. Wire during the meeting to be reprehensible and in no way representative of what I personally believe regarding the particularly important issue of sexual harassment. I have always and will always believe that all our employees should be treated with dignity, respect and sincere admiration for all the work they do for the citizens of Stephenson County,” Hadley wrote.

“In response, I am using my authority as Chairman of the Stephenson County Board to make immediate changes. As such, Board Member Alvin Wire is being removed from his position as the Chairman of the Public Works Committee and is also being removed from the Administration and Legal Affairs Committee. It is also my sincere hope that Board Member Alvin Wire will publicly apologize for his comments.”

The witness says Wire suggested a new subsection to the current personnel policy and stated, “I would add enticement. Any dress or bodily actions which could entice someone to commit any of the above actions.”

Wire then added, according to the witness, “This would be controversial.”

Board member, board vice chair, and committee member Sam Newton (D - Dist. B) immediately interjected that Wire’s proposed policy would be illegal.

“That would be similar to being ruled on basically [to] be finding a victim at fault,” committee chair and board member Todd Welch (R - Dist. I) told Wire, according to the witness.

The witness says Wire then replied, “Having major cleavage could entice someone to ogle... That’s enticement. In other words, it’s one sided.”

After Welch tried to steer the conversation in a different direction, Wire added, “I said it would be controversial,” according to the witness.

