Smoking increases the risk of contracting COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People who use tobacco or vape are at a greater chance of contracting covid-19 and developing severe symptoms according to SwedishAmerican Pulmonary Clinical Care Physician, Dr. Yaser Zeater. He says it is because the virus will lodge in the lungs rather than the upper airway causing it to be more life-threatening.

"When people have ongoing smoking, the virus is more likely to spread down from the upper airway to the lower airway and cause a condition that at least requires medical attention more than the flu like symptoms or syndrome." Zeater says.

Health officials are encouraging people who smoke to quit so they can reduce their chances of developing a life-threatening case of the virus.

