Advertisement

Smoking increases the risk of contracting COVID-19

By Savanna Brito
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People who use tobacco or vape are at a greater chance of contracting covid-19 and developing severe symptoms according to SwedishAmerican Pulmonary Clinical Care Physician, Dr. Yaser Zeater. He says it is because the virus will lodge in the lungs rather than the upper airway causing it to be more life-threatening.

"When people have ongoing smoking, the virus is more likely to spread down from the upper airway to the lower airway and cause a condition that at least requires medical attention more than the flu like symptoms or syndrome." Zeater says.

Health officials are encouraging people who smoke to quit so they can reduce their chances of developing a life-threatening case of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reopening setbacks

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Creating ability

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Public introduced to finalists for Rock Valley College President

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The two finalists for Rock Valley College President are Howard Spearman and Amy King.

News

Reopening rollback: What would need to happen for the stateline to take a step back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Rollbacks occur in three tier systems.

Latest News

News

Freeport native ‘Creating Ability’ for those with physical disabilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
A Freeport native is using his talents to create special water equipment to help those who suffer from a life altering disability.

News

COVID-19 exposures at Johnnies Tap, Whiteside Co. officials say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Individuals who visited other times are not at risk due to this exposure.

News

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford is Open

Updated: 5 hours ago
“It’s our first official family event of the summer, so we are excited,” said Judy Lange

News

63 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. over weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
That brings the total case count to 3,355.

News

Cherry Valley names interim Chief of Police

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Roy Bethge retired in 2017 as Deputy Chief of Police in Bufalo Grove.

News

IFT releases stance on in-person learning

Updated: 5 hours ago