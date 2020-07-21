Rockford PD now accepting applications

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department announced new dates for its fall 2020 Citizen Police Academy.

The academy will run every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., from Sept. 2 – Nov. 4 at the Rockford Police District 1 at 1045 West State St.

Rockford Police officers and personnel from various divisions will present a 10-week overview of departmental responsibilities, procedures and policies.

“Citizens will gain a better understanding of the Rockford Police Department, its partners, and the criminal justice system,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

Classes include Organization, Field Service, Domestic Violence, Crime Analysis & Intel, States Attorney, Gang Unit, K9, Crime Analysis, Forensics, and a tour of the Coroner’s Office and 911 Center. Those interested must be 18-years-old or older to participate. There is no charge for this academy, according to the Rockford Police Department.

For more information and to print out an application visit here.

Applications may also be obtained at the CRU’s located at the District 1 station, 1045 West State St., District 2 station at 1410 Broadway, and Police Headquarters and District 3 station, 557 S. New Towne Dr. Masks will be required, according to the Rockford Police Department.

