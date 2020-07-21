Residence stuck 18 times from gunfire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A residence was struck 18 times by gunfire in Rockford on Saturday morning.

Rockford Police officers arrived at the 2100 block of Vermont Street for a residence struck by gunfire at 7 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The owner of the residence came home and noticed that the picture window of the residence had been shattered. Upon arrival, the officers learned that the residence had been struck approximately 18 times and that no entry had been gained.

