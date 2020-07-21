Advertisement

Reopening rollback: What would need to happen for the stateline to take a step back

Nearby cities such as Chicago take steps backwards when it comes to reopening as COVID-19 cases increase.
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearby cities like Chicago rollback reopening plans as COVID-19 cases increase. Now six people can be at a restaurant table instead of 10, and bars that don’t serve alcohol won’t be able to serve indoors. Workout classes are limited to 10 people instead of 50, and personal services that require you to remove your mask are prohibited.

The stateline is set to operate under its current guidelines, but there are metrics that can force the region to step back, too.

“There will be bumps, but we can handle the bumps,” says Winnebago County Health Department’s Dr. Sandra Martell. “What we don’t want is a trajectory that sends us to the moon.”

Dr. Martell says there are two metrics that would put the area in a position where it needed to close back down.

“In the first metric, the positivity rate alone drives it. In the second metric we’re really talking about it’s positivity rate lower but hospitals not being able to care for individuals,” she says. The positivity rate would need to hit eight percent for the state to enforce rollbacks. Right now the region is at 3.6 percent. The set backs are broken into a three tier system.

As an example of the three tiers Dr. Martell used the restaurant industry. Tier one would prohibit indoor dining at a bar, tier two would prohibit all indoor dining and tier three would resort back to curbside pickup only.

“Do me a favor and think about those business owners who went weeks without income,” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “Think about those employees who went weeks not knowing if they were going to get unemployment or not.”

