Public introduced to finalists for Rock Valley College President

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The two finalists for Rock Valley College President are Howard Spearman and Amy King. On Monday, Spearman was featured at a special meeting at GreenFire Restaurant. He told 23 News there is a lot he hopes to accomplish if chosen for the position; including listening to the community, moving the Advanced Technology Center forward, and providing customizable workforce development opportunities.

“I think it’s important for us to look at also how we can provide access to the Rockford community as well where we know there is a high need for student success,” said Spearman. “The Rock Valley College Board of Trustees will hold another special meeting featuring Amy King Tuesday.

