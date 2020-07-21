One new case of COVID-19 in Boone Co.
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 669 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday with a new case.
No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21. There are a total of 515 recovered cases in the county.
-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere
-- Symphony Northwoods
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 24 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 53 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 130 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group
-- 98 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 128 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group
-- 104 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group
-- 55 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 35 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 30 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group
-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group
-- 1 case: 100+ age group
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.