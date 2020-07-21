Advertisement

Nurse stabbed in attempted home invasion

Officers found the woman with wounds to her neck, clavicle and hand.
Stabbing
Stabbing(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are searching for a suspect after a nurse was stabbed during an attempted home invasion in Rockford on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a reported stabbing at the 1300 block of 11th St. at 11:20 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman, a home healthcare CNA, with wounds to her neck, clavicle and hand. Officers learned that the victim was at this address to care for a special needs child, when she heard a knock at the door.

She answered, and as she did, a younger male forced his way into the residence. The woman resisted. As she did so, the suspect stabbed at her, causing the wounds. She was eventually able to close the door and the assailant left. She was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening wounds, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect is described as a light skin Black male or dark skin Hispanic male, was wearing all black clothing and a black cloth mask, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car with mother, 4-year-old hit by gunfire

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The vehicle had one bullet hole through the back window.

News

Vote by mail

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Back to school guidelines

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Residence stuck 18 times from gunfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers learned the residence was struck approximately 18 times and no entry had been gained.

Latest News

News

Rockford private schools to welcome students back to the classroom this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Stateline parents turn to homeschooling as the pandemic continues

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

7 additional deaths, 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

News

Woman struck by bullet after Saturday shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The victim stated they were at a local park, heard several shots fired, and fled the area.

News

To the poll or post? Stateline leaders encourage residents to vote-by-mail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
The November election is four months away but Stateline residents should be on the lookout for their vote-by-mail application that's being sent this week.

News

Returning to school: what to expect and how to prep

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Breaking down protocols for returning to in-person classrooms.