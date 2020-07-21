Nurse stabbed in attempted home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are searching for a suspect after a nurse was stabbed during an attempted home invasion in Rockford on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a reported stabbing at the 1300 block of 11th St. at 11:20 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman, a home healthcare CNA, with wounds to her neck, clavicle and hand. Officers learned that the victim was at this address to care for a special needs child, when she heard a knock at the door.

She answered, and as she did, a younger male forced his way into the residence. The woman resisted. As she did so, the suspect stabbed at her, causing the wounds. She was eventually able to close the door and the assailant left. She was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening wounds, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect is described as a light skin Black male or dark skin Hispanic male, was wearing all black clothing and a black cloth mask, according to the Rockford Police Department.

