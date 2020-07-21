Advertisement

Marengo man convicted of 2011 involuntary manslaughter

Judge C. Robert Tobin III found Gee guilty Monday after a two-day bench trial in Boone County.
Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office
Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office(Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Robert Gee, 34, of Marengo, is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the May 23, 2011, death of his 10-week-old son.

Judge C. Robert Tobin III found Gee guilty Monday after a two-day bench trial. Witnesses testified that Gee admitted to shaking his infant son, causing the child’s death, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is set for 2 p.m. September 24. Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 2 felony with a special sentencing range of 3-14 years followed by up to two years of mandatory supervised release. Gee must serve at least 50 percent of his sentence.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stephenson Co. board member removed from committees after controversial comments

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Alvin Wire (R - Dist. H, Winslow) was removed from the committees by Chairman William Hadley on Tuesday.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker to announce multi-year plan on state infrastructure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The governor is then expected to visit an East St. Louis Youth Employment Center.

News

Eastbound Alpine Road ramps on US 20 closed for construction

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ramp to reopen August 3

Latest News

News

Winnebago County to send out Vote By Mail applications within the next two weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Voters will receive a pre-filled application that needs to be signed and returned.

News

Reopening setbacks

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Creating ability

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Public interviews begin for Rock Valley College president finalists

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The two finalists for Rock Valley College President are Howard Spearman and Amy King.

News

Smoking increases the risk of contracting COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
Smoking increases the chances of contracting COVID-19

News

Reopening rollback: What would need to happen for the stateline to take a step back

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Rollbacks occur in three tier systems.