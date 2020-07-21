Marengo man convicted of 2011 involuntary manslaughter

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Robert Gee, 34, of Marengo, is found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the May 23, 2011, death of his 10-week-old son.

Judge C. Robert Tobin III found Gee guilty Monday after a two-day bench trial. Witnesses testified that Gee admitted to shaking his infant son, causing the child’s death, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is set for 2 p.m. September 24. Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 2 felony with a special sentencing range of 3-14 years followed by up to two years of mandatory supervised release. Gee must serve at least 50 percent of his sentence.

