Man arrested afor firing gun after traffic altercation, sheriff’s office says

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 66-year-old Capron man was arrested for firearm charges in McHenry County on Monday.

Daryl Tierney was arrested after an incident that occurred on Route 173 near White Oaks Road in Harvard, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to the area of Route 173 and White Oaks Road in unincorporated Harvard for a report of a man firing a gun from his vehicle towards another vehicle. The information on the offending vehicle, a black 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, was provided to surrounding agencies, at approximately 8:10 a.m., according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Harvard Police Department located the Chevrolet, driven by Tierney, in their jurisdiction and attempted to stop it. Tierney failed to stop so Harvard Police Department pursued the Chevrolet until McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to take over.

Deputies continued the pursuit into Boone County, where Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed stop sticks. With four flat tires, the Chevrolet finally stopped on the 11500 block of Route 173 in Capron where Tierney was taken into custody. A revolver containing spent cartridges was recovered from his vehicle, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that a traffic altercation occurred between Tierney and a 75-year-old Capron man. As a result of the altercation, Tierney fired shots from his vehicle towards the other man’s vehicle. Neither man was injured, although Tierney was later taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Harvard for an unrelated health issue where he remains, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Tierney faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.