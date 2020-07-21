Advertisement

Man arrested afor firing gun after traffic altercation, sheriff’s office says

66-year-old man faces several firearms charges.
Arrest
Arrest(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 66-year-old Capron man was arrested for firearm charges in McHenry County on Monday.

Daryl Tierney was arrested after an incident that occurred on Route 173 near White Oaks Road in Harvard, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to the area of Route 173 and White Oaks Road in unincorporated Harvard for a report of a man firing a gun from his vehicle towards another vehicle. The information on the offending vehicle, a black 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, was provided to surrounding agencies, at approximately 8:10 a.m., according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Harvard Police Department located the Chevrolet, driven by Tierney, in their jurisdiction and attempted to stop it. Tierney failed to stop so Harvard Police Department pursued the Chevrolet until McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to take over.

Deputies continued the pursuit into Boone County, where Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed stop sticks. With four flat tires, the Chevrolet finally stopped on the 11500 block of Route 173 in Capron where Tierney was taken into custody. A revolver containing spent cartridges was recovered from his vehicle, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that a traffic altercation occurred between Tierney and a 75-year-old Capron man. As a result of the altercation, Tierney fired shots from his vehicle towards the other man’s vehicle. Neither man was injured, although Tierney was later taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Harvard for an unrelated health issue where he remains, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Tierney faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Pritzker announces $21.3 billion roads, bridges improvement plan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Amber Ruch
Of the total $21.3 billion included in the six-year program, $3.15 billion has been identified for the current fiscal year.

News

Lightfoot: Trump won’t ‘foolishly deploy’ unnamed agents to city

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By CBS
Lightfoot said she is determined not to allow what happened in Portland with federal agents to take place in Chicago.

Back to School & Beyond

Harlem School District 122 announces fall reopening plans

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district received guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education on Monday.

News

First positive mosquito pool in Ogle Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A pool of mosquitoes found near Rochelle tested positive for the West Nile Virus on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Stephenson Co. board member removed from committees after controversial comments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Alvin Wire (R - Dist. H, Winslow) was removed from the committees by Chairman William Hadley on Tuesday.

News

Marengo man convicted of 2011 involuntary manslaughter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Judge C. Robert Tobin III found Gee guilty after a two-day bench trial on Monday.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker to announce multi-year plan on state infrastructure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The governor is then expected to visit an East St. Louis Youth Employment Center.

News

Eastbound Alpine Road ramps on US 20 closed for construction

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ramp to reopen August 3

News

Winnebago County to send out Vote By Mail applications within the next two weeks

Updated: 5 hours ago
Voters will receive a pre-filled application that needs to be signed and returned.