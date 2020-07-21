Advertisement

July 21 birthdays

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 21 birthdays

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reopening setbacks

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Creating ability

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Public introduced to finalists for Rock Valley College President

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The two finalists for Rock Valley College President are Howard Spearman and Amy King.

News

Smoking increases the risk of contracting COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
Smoking increases the chances of contracting COVID-19

Latest News

News

Reopening rollback: What would need to happen for the stateline to take a step back

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Rollbacks occur in three tier systems.

News

Freeport native ‘Creating Ability’ for those with physical disabilities

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
A Freeport native is using his talents to create special water equipment to help those who suffer from a life altering disability.

News

COVID-19 exposures at Johnnies Tap, Whiteside Co. officials say

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Individuals who visited other times are not at risk due to this exposure.

News

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford is Open

Updated: 14 hours ago
“It’s our first official family event of the summer, so we are excited,” said Judy Lange

News

63 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. over weekend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
That brings the total case count to 3,355.

News

Cherry Valley names interim Chief of Police

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Roy Bethge retired in 2017 as Deputy Chief of Police in Bufalo Grove.