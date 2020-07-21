Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker announces $21.3 billion roads, bridges improvement plan

Of the total $21.3 billion included in the six-year program, $3.15 billion has been identified for the current fiscal year.
(WIFR)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A $21.3 billion plan will improve Illinois roads and bridges over the next six years.

Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced the plan on Tuesday. You can click here to read the full plan.

“Illinois remains a hub for commerce and transit – and not just for this nation, but for the entire global economy. We are the 5th largest economy in the United States, and the crossroads for national and international companies who need our roads and airports and rail and rivers and people to move their products,” said Governor Pritzker. “Even in a pandemic – especially in a pandemic – our transportation systems connect the lives of our residents and our communities. Our roads and bridges deliver Illinoisans to work and home again, to school, to the pharmacy, to the doctor’s office. The Multi-Year Plan we’re announcing today provides funding to reconstruct over 3,300 miles of roads and over 8 million square feet of bridges – and, more importantly, create and support hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next 6 years for hardworking Illinoisans across our state.”

In 2019, the governor announced the first multi-year plan under Rebuild Illinois. Since then, IDOT started multiple construction projects including the ongoing $67 million Interstate 255 rehabilitation project in St. Clair and Madison Counties.

The proposed Highway Improvement Program will improve 3,356 miles of roads and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck. That’s based on funding levels for fiscal years 2021-2026.

Projects included in the program were selected based on objective criteria such as pavement conditions, traffic volumes and crash history. Over the next six years, $6.1 billion of the funding will go toward highway reconstruction and preservation, $4.7 billion toward bridge improvements, $2.6 billion for strategic expansion, $1.8 billion for system support like engineering and land acquisition and $1.4 billion for safety and system modernizations.

