First positive mosquito pool in Ogle Co.

OGLE COUNTY (WIFR) – The Ogle County Health Department confirmed the first positive mosquito pool for West Nile virus in the county on Tuesday.

A pool of mosquitoes found near Rochelle tested positive for the West Nile Virus on Tuesday, according to the OCHD.

The Ogle County Health Department will continue surveillance and testing mosquito pools from across Ogle County, as well as conducting mosquito abatement with methods such as larviciding to help control mosquito populations across the county.

Monitoring for West Nile virus in Illinois includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as testing humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms. People who observe a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird should contact their local health department, which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing, according to the OCHD.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquitoes, commonly called a house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms.

In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 50 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus, according to the OCHD.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.