Eastbound Alpine Road ramps on U.S. 20 closed for construction.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces today that weather permitting, on July 27, 2020 at 5:00 a.m., the eastbound Alpine Road ramps at US 20 will be closed to allow for the construction of the outside lane of US 20; including the shoulder and the ramp connectors.

The closure is scheduled to last until 5:00 a.m. on August 3, 2020. Message boards and detour signs will be placed in advance to notify the traveling public of the closure. US 20 eastbound traffic should follow marked detour by utilizing the access at IL 251. Local traffic from Alpine Road traveling to US 20 eastbound should use US 20 westbound to the IL 251 interchange and follow the detour.

