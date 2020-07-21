Advertisement

Car with mother, 4-year-old hit by gunfire

The vehicle had one bullet hole through the back window.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mother was driving her 4-year-old child when gunfire was exchanged between two other vehicles in Rockford early Sunday morning.

Rockford Police officers were sent to a report of shots fired on the 1700 block of Price Street at 1:20 a.m. Officers then found several spent casings in the roadway.

Officers learned that two vehicles were shooting at each other on Price Street. A victim called police to say she was driving between the two vehicles and her vehicle was struck, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver and her four-year-old child. There were no injuries. The vehicle had one bullet hole through the back window, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

