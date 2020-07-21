Advertisement

A few seasonably comfortable days ahead, heat and humidity returns this weekend

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The widespread cloud cover that was in the skies Tuesday kept our temperatures below normal once again. Rockford was only one of three places in the Stateline that hit 80° or higher Tuesday. Following the early evening showers, clearing will take place overnight and a couple pleasant weather days lie ahead. However, these conditions will not last long.

Wednesday and Thursday will both act as carbon copies of each other. With high pressure in place, mostly sunny skies and a northwest wind will keep our temperatures below normal in the lower 80s for both days. The rise in temperatures and dew points will begin on Friday, as forecast highs in the mid 80s return. Friday also comes with a very small rain chance in the afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions Wednesday.
Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions Wednesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
While Timecast is giving some sprinkles, we think Thursday will remain dry.
While Timecast is giving some sprinkles, we think Thursday will remain dry.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday and Sunday are the bigger story here as the heat and humidity look to build back in the Stateline. An upper level ridge will build and set up over the Midwest allowing the heat and humidity to ramp up. Expect high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday in the lower 90s, which is 6-7° above normal.

Temperatures will continue going up towards the end of the week, with 90s this weekend.
Temperatures will continue going up towards the end of the week, with 90s this weekend.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Hot and humid conditions return this weekend.
Hot and humid conditions return this weekend.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

But with oppressively high dew points well into the 70s and borderline near 80° returning, this means heat index values in the upper 90s and perhaps hitting or surpassing 100° are entirely possible for the weekend as well. Enjoy the free air conditioning and the comfortable conditions over the next few days because that will not last.

The European Model is giving widespread upper 90s and lower 100s this weekend.
The European Model is giving widespread upper 90s and lower 100s this weekend.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The European Model is giving widespread upper 90s and lower 100s this weekend.
The European Model is giving widespread upper 90s and lower 100s this weekend.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

