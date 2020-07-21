Advertisement

7 additional deaths, 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 7 deaths and 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,369. This is up from 3,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Friday. The total deaths are now at 106.

The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

