7 additional deaths, 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 7 deaths and 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,369. This is up from 3,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Friday. The total deaths are now at 106.

The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

