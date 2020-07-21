23 additional deaths, 955 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 955 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 23 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

Community based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state. Mobile testing sites will continue to visit counties in Illinois to ensure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing in their communities, according to IDPH.

- Cook County – 1 female 50′s, 6 males 60′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- DuPage County – 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Kane County – 1 male 40′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Lake County – 1 male 60′s

- McHenry County – 2 males 70′s

- St. Clair County – 1 female 80′s

- Winnebago County – 1 male 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 163,703 cases, including 7,324 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,745 specimens for a total of 2,308,854. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 14–July 20 is 3.1 percent.

As of Wednesday night, 1,466 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 320 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice’s IYC St. Charles facility is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in staff and 3 new cases among the youth prompting increased mitigation and infection control measures. All youth and staff have been tested for COVID-19 and the facility is implementing programming changes to reduce further spread, according to the IDPH.

Chester Mental Health Center in Randolph County reported 27 staff and 5 residents with newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week, according to IDPH. Shapiro Developmental in Kankakee County reported 1 resident and 6 staff of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. Full infection control measures are in operation at these facilities for both residents and staff.

