WCHD lays out requirements for rollbacks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For right now, the stateline is sticking with current guidelines. However, Winnebago County’s Dr. Sandra Martell laid out the metrics that would call for rollbacks.

If the area hits an 8 percent positivity rate, the state can enforce taking a step back. Right now it’s at just 2.6 percent.

However, Dr. Martell says if the positivity rate is lower but hospital capacity is fuller, she will enforce tighter restrictions.

Martlee, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney agree, now is the time for the community to remain vigilant.

“We know there are things that should not be questioned moving forward,” Haney said.

Dr. Martell does not believe there will be a need to move back to stay-at-home orders.

