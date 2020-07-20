Water rescue underway in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Fire Department responded to a call for a water rescue a half mile west from 7421 Distillery Road. According to the calls two people were stuck in the water and hung onto a branch.

Nearly 40 minutes later crews made contact with the two people. As of 7:10 p.m. they were heading back to the boat launch. 23 News has crews on scene.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.