Water rescue underway in Belvidere
Two people hang onto a branch near Distillery Road
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Fire Department responded to a call for a water rescue a half mile west from 7421 Distillery Road. According to the calls two people were stuck in the water and hung onto a branch.
Nearly 40 minutes later crews made contact with the two people. As of 7:10 p.m. they were heading back to the boat launch. 23 News has crews on scene.
