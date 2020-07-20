Advertisement

Twisted Crypt Haunted House suspends 2020 season due to COVID-19

Only attraction in Northern Illinois voted an “Illinois Top Ten Haunted House” in each of last 7 seasons.
(KKCO)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House will be suspending operation until the 2021 season, out of an abundance of caution. 

“With the possibility of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, and the strict social distancing restrictions in place, we don’t believe it would be possible to successfully and responsibly operate a haunted attraction this Fall. The quality of our show would suffer greatly, and we would take the risk exposing our cast and guests,” according to co-owner Peter Dunn.

Twisted Crypt intends to reopen their doors in 2021 and hope people respect the decision and how they came to their conclusion, according to Dunn.

“The possible risks far outweigh the reward. Our cast, crew, and guest safety is our primary concern,” Dunn said.

