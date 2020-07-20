Advertisement

The Winnebago County 9/11 Emergency Responders board honors Brooke Jones-Story.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of officers from varying departments across the state came to the Winnebago County 9/11 Emergency Responders Memorial, where the board added the 27th name to the memorial Brooke Jones-Story.

“As her FTO and then when I got promoted to master sergeant Brooke was in my platoon on the evening shift, it was a pleasure, thank you,” Retired Master Sergeant Lisa Ditzler said.

Officers in Illinois say they will not forget the day Illinois State Trooper Brook Jones-Story passed away. Sunday those who watched the unveiling of a plaque in her honor remember some of her qualities.

“She was very hardworking she had one heck of a sense of humor. She and I would go back and forth with each other whenever we were in training together.” Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson said.

“Brooke always lived with kindness, and a huge heart, all evidence pointing to the wayward beasts and animals she gave a home to,” Illinois State Police Sergeant Mike Burns said.

Some in attendance were from the Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors, known as C.O.P.S., the organization rode over 400 miles in four days to honor all fallen officers in the past year.

“We’re all wearing a bracelet from an officer that was killed in the line of duty, and at each rest stop we stop and do a reading and we talk about that officer’s life and we talk about how they lived and we talk about how they died,” Steven Fermon with Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors.

Sunday gave people another opportunity to discuss the life of a fallen officer, and offer support to family.

“We will always be here for the Brooke Jones Story family we will always be here for any requests that you have beyond this day,” Founder of the Winnebago County 9/11 Emergency Responders Memorial Will Pederson said. “We will stand with you now and forever.”

